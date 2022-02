David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

“He’s my soulmate,” the Spice Girl said on the Today show in 2017. “We complement each other. He’s the most incredible husband, fantastic father. He inspires me every day, just seeing him with the children and how he treats me; it just works. We are lucky to have each other.”

The pair, who tied the knot in 1999, share four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.