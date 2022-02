Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

A reunion on set led to Hanks and Wilson giving in to their undeniable chemistry.

“When we first looked at each other there was definitely a kind of, ‘Hey, this is the place!’ I felt that anyway,” Hanks told Entertainment Tonight in 2015. “I think the end result is that we got married for all the right reasons.”

The pair have been married since 1988 and have two sons together, Chet and Truman.