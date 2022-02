Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick

The Footloose star and the Closer actress have been married since 1988, but their feelings haven’t changed.

“I’m incredibly lucky,” Sedgwick told Access Hollywood in January 2021. “There’s no secrets to this. I just got lucky really young at a time when I probably wasn’t that smart. I was married at 23 and I met him when I was 21. I was like, ‘This is The One, and I’ve got no question.’”

They share daughter Sosie and son Travis.