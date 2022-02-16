Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

After their 1996 nuptials, the musical power couple expanded their family with daughters Gracie, Maggie and Audrey.

McGraw and Hill took their relationship to the next level when they acted opposite each other in the Yellowstone prequel, 1883.

“We were in bed last night and talked for two hours because we got so caught up in the moment that we almost couldn’t even remember it,” he told Parade in December 2021. “I told her, ‘This is incredible. How many married couples ever get a chance to do what we’re doing right now?’”

Hill, for her part, added, “We’re together all the time. And I know no matter what happens, I’m his biggest cheerleader and he’s mine.”