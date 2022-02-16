Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

The talk show host, who got married to the Consuelos in 1996, admitted that she knew her now-husband was The One as soon as she saw him during his audition for the soap opera All My Children.

“I auditioned him. They’d been looking for this character for some time … They didn’t want a dark-haired guy, they wanted a Latino actor. So I had auditioned every Latino actor in the city and around the city and then California,” Ripa said during a SiriusXM interview in August 2018. “Then all of a sudden, Judy Blye Wilson, who was the casting director in All My Children, said, ‘I found him’ … [Judy] showed me his picture and … when I saw him, the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before [my eyes]. Like, I saw it. I [didn’t] believe in any of that and now I do because of that moment.”

The duo share sons Michael and Joaquin and daughter Lola.