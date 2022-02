Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

After Lively and Reynolds turned their friendship into something more, the Gossip Girl alum opened up about the transition.

“I knew he would always be my best friend for my whole life,” she told Marie Claire in July 2016. “That was the biggest thing for me. I’d never known anything like the friendship that I had with him. I could like him as much as I loved him.”

The couple wed in 2012 and now share three daughters, James, Inez and Betty.