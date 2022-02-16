Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Although the model and the singer experienced sparks as soon as they met, Teigen admitted that she didn’t rush their casual relationship into something more.

“I let him be himself for a while,” the Cravings cookbook author told Cosmopolitan in 2014. “The worst thing you can do is try to lock someone like that down early on, then have them think, ‘There’s so much more out there. I played it cool for a long time.’ Never once did I ask, ‘What are we?’ Marriage was never my goal because I’ve never been very traditional. I was just happy to be with him.”

The pair got married in 2013. They later welcomed daughter Luna in April 2016 and son Miles in May 2018. Teigen lost her and Legend’s third child, a son they had planned to name Jack, in 2020.