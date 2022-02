Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi

The talk show host and the Scandal actress have been married since 2008 after sharing an instant connection when they met in 2004.

“She took my breath away. That had never happened to me in my life, where I saw somebody and experienced all of those things you hear about in songs and read about in poetry. My knees were weak,” De Rossi told The Advocate in 2016 about their bond.