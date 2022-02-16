Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

The Office alum previously revealed that he experienced love at first sight when he met Blunt.

“It was one of those things where I wasn’t really looking for a relationship and I was thinking I’m going to take my time in L.A.,” Krasinski explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011. “Then I met her and I was so nervous. I was like, ‘Oh God, I think I’m going to fall in love with her.’ As I shook her hand I went, ‘I like you.’ It’s one of those things where as soon as you meet someone you kind of know.”.

They married in 2010 and share daughters Hazel and Violet.