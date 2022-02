Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy

The Shameless star believes his successful marriage to the Desperate Housewives alum, whom he wed in 1997, is a product of good fortune.

“I don’t look at it as an achievement, I look at it as a lifesaver,” he shared with Us in 2018. “I’m the luckiest guy, I won the lottery.”

Huffman and Macy have two daughters: Sofia and Georgia.