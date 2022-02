George and Amal Clooney

George said goodbye to his longtime bachelor status after a mutual friend introduced him to Amal in 2013.

“I was like, ‘I’m never getting married. I’m not gonna have kids,’” the Oscar winner told GQ in November 2020. “‘I’m gonna work, I’ve got great friends, my life is full, I’m doing well.’ And I didn’t know how un-full it was until I met Amal.”

The duo exchanged vows in 2014 and welcomed twins Alexander and Ella in 2017.