Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

The singer and the 7th Heaven alum dated for five years before tying the knot in 2012. They welcomed sons Silas, in 2015 and Phineas, in 2020.

Biel previously revealed what makes her marriage to the performer work so well.

“We have similar values; we believe in loyalty, honesty. We like to have fun. We like a lot of the same things. Also, in the business, we’re all very career-oriented, and you have to be a little selfish,” she told Marie Claire in 2017. “I understand that about my peers — about being focused and driven — and if you can find that and someone who shares the same values as you, it’s like: Score!”