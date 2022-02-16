Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

In February 2021, the Veronica Mars star offered insight when it came to making her marriage to Shepard work.

“We adore each other, we just try to always be honest about how marriage or companionship in any form is hard sometimes,” Bell wrote to a follower via Instagram at the time. “You can’t always be in control, or right, and it’s important to us that we lead with honestly of your ‘perfect match’ being a myth. You gotta work hard to love yourself, and love other humans. Xo.”

Bell and Shepard tied the knot in 2013. They are parents to daughters Delta and Lincoln.