Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

The How I Met Your Mother alum may not have married Burtka until 2014, but they were a couple long before, dating for 10 years before making things official. Their twins Gideon and Harper, who were born via surrogate, factored greatly into their decision to wed.

“I think when our kids got to the age where they were having reasonable conversations where they’re asking lots of ‘why’ questions, then it seemed [important] to be able to have a real clear-cut [identity] of who their daddy is — that he’s my husband, it was easier than partner or boyfriend,” Harris said on The View shortly after his nuptials.