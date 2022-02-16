Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

The Sex and the City star, who has been married to Broderick since 1997, opened up about how spending time apart from the actor has reinforced their bond.

“I know this sounds nuts, but we have lives that allow us to be away and come back together,” Parker said on Girlboss Radio in 2018. “His work life takes him here, and mine takes me there. In some ways, I think that that’s been enormously beneficial because we have so much to share in a way.”

The pair have three kids: son James and twin daughters Tabitha and Marion.