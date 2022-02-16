Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star has been married to her I Know What You Did Last Summer castmate since 2002, so the couple obviously know how to make the most of married life.

“We treat each other with respect. We didn’t just get married because we thought the other was young and hot. I think that sort of crushes relationships a lot,” Prinze told Us in 2017. “We don’t feel fortunate as much as we feel disciplined in the work. Sacrifice is something that’s required in marriage.”

The couple have two children: Charlotte and Rocky.