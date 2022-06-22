Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy

The exes, who wed in 2010 and announced their split in 2012, both sought primary custody of their daughter, Bryn, when they filed paperwork in 2013. Although they reached a joint custody agreement the following year, Frankel went on to sue Hoppy for full custody in 2019.

The Real Housewives of New York star’s ex was arrested in January 2017 after he allegedly threatened her during an unplanned visit to Bryn’s school. Hoppy was issued a six-month stay away order from Frankel that October. The following year, his lawyer Robert Wallack argued that the death of Frankel’s on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields reflected poorly on the reality star’s ability to parent.

“It was reported that he [Shields] died of an Oxycodone overdose,” Wallack said in court. “Our concern is while his death is very sad, this raises serious concerns about Ms. Frankel’s parental judgment.”

The Skinnygirl founder was awarded full legal custody of Bryn in 2020. In December 2021, a judge ruled that the Skinnygirl founder no longer had to pay her ex-husband child support as Bryn was living primarily at her house.