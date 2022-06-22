Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

The Mr. and Mrs. Smith costars are still enmeshed in a custody battle, years after Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. In April 2022, a source exclusively revealed to Us that the Ad Astra actor had been telling friends he feared his ex-wife would “never agree to joint custody and is going to run out the clock until the kids are 18.”

The former couple share six children together, four of whom are minors: Maddox, born in 2001, Pax, born in 2003, Sahara, born in 2005, Shiloh, born in 2006, and Vivienne and Knox, born in 2008.