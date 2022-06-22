Britney Spears and Kevin Federline

The “Toxic” singer shares two sons with her ex-husband: Sean, born in 2005, and Jayden, born in 2006.

When Spears filed for divorce in November 2006, she asked for full custody of her boys, with Federline to receive “reasonable visitation rights.” When the divorce was finalized the following year, the pair agreed to equal custody.

However, after the Crossroads actress was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold in January 2008, the “PopoZão” singer was awarded sole custody of his sons. That June, Spears was granted two visits and one overnight a week.

Federline requested an increase in child support payments in February 2018. “Britney is extremely agitated and extremely concerned that Kevin is going to no longer allow her to see their children because he has sole custody as retribution for not agreeing to the $40,000 in child support payment, which would be a $20,000 increase from what he is getting now,” a source told Us that May.

The legal battle came to an end in September 2018 when Spears agreed to increase her payments to around $35,000 a month. The duo made a change to their custody agreement in August 2019, giving the “Circus” singer 30 percent custodial rights.