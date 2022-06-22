Ciara and Future

In 2016, the “Goodies” singer sued her rapper ex for defamation. The $15 million lawsuit focused on interviews and a Twitter rant in which the Georgia native spoke ill of Ciara and her then-boyfriend, Russell Wilson.

The Game actress dropped the suit against Future the following year and agreed to joint custody of their son, Future Jr., after previously requesting sole custody. Ciara and Wilson wed in 2016 and welcomed daughter Siena and son Win in 2017 and 2020, respectively.