Halle Berry and Gabriel Aubry

The Catwoman star and her ex-partner’s custody battle for their daughter, Nahla, centered around Berry’s desire to move to France with her then-fiancé, Olivier Martinez. Things got ugly when Aubry got into a physical fight with Martinez on Thanksgiving Day in 2012. Neither party was criminally charged for the incident.

One week later, the exes reached a custody agreement, with a judge denying Berry’s request to permanently relocate with Nahla. The X-Men actress welcomed a son, Maceo, with Martinez in 2008. The duo separated in 2015.