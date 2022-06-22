Sherri Shepherd and Lamar Sally

The 30 Rock alum filed for divorce in May 2014 after marrying Sally in 2011. Months after their split, the couple welcomed a son, Lamar Jr., via surrogate in August 2014. Shepherd has no biological relationship to the child and initially sought to have her name removed from his birth certificate.

In November 2015, a judge declared that the Precious actress was legally responsible for Lamar Jr. and therefore had to continue paying child support to her ex-husband.

Sally, who has raised Lamar Jr., as a single father, sought increased child support payments in December 2016. A judge denied the request.