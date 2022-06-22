Usher and Tameka Foster

The R&B singer won primary custody of his sons Usher Jr. and Naviyd in August 2012 after a contentious custody battle that lasted over three years. During the trial, Foster’s lawyer claimed that Usher had neglected his children. “It’s a relief it’s over,” an insider told Us at the time. “An independent party looked at the evidence and did the right thing.”

The personal stylist requested an emergency hearing in August 2013 after Usher Jr. was injured while swimming at his father’s house. She requested temporary custody of her and Usher’s sons, but a judge ruled in favor of the “My Boo” singer retaining primary custody.