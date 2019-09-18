Brad Pitt

As someone who’s had two high-profile divorces (first Jennifer Aniston and then Jolie), it’s no wonder the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star treads lightly with dating. “It’s not a priority in Brad’s life at the moment,” a source tells Us. But that doesn’t mean he’s living like a monk. “He’s getting out and being social,” says the source. “He’s been dating — very, very casually.” The sober star needs someone who shares his love of the arts and an interest in his family. When Pitt isn’t working, adds the source, “he spends as much time with the kids as possible.”