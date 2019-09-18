Bradley Cooper

Since his June split from Irina Shayk, the actor has been focused on his forever love: their daughter, Lea de Seine, 2. “What he wants to do most is be with her and be a great parent,” a source tells Us: “He spends a lot of time with his daughter and just being a dad.” The other priority for Cooper, 44, the source adds, is his career: He’s a producer on the upcoming Joker movie. And whoever ends up stealing his heart will have to get the OK from BFF Laura Dern, whom he was rumored to be dating. “I don’t blame anyone for having deep curiosity about his life, because he’s spectacular,” she told Us. “He’s the greatest human. We’re family.”