Chris Evans

The secret to capturing Captain America’s heart? Independence. “I’m the one who fears being enveloped. I was always a really autonomous guy my whole life,” the actor, 38, admitted to The Hollywood Reporter in March 2019, adding that one of his favorite hobbies is camping by himself. “I really like to be with someone who also has their own thing to do, you know? If I’m with someone who just kind of adopts my life, that can feel a bit suffocating.” Noted! Find some hobbies, ASAP, gals!