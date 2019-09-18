Harry Styles

The one thing this former One Direction heartthrob looks for in a potential love interest? That they’re open and free, like Styles himself, who’s never put a label on his sexuality. “I don’t feel like it’s something … I have to explain about myself,” the Brit told The Sun in 2017. And as a result, his partner shouldn’t feel the need either. He also aims to be accepting toward others, which is why he’s waved Pride and Black Lives Matter flags at his concerts. Styles, 25, recently revealed in an August Rolling Stone interview that he wants “to make people feel comfortable being whatever they want to be.” And that’s what makes him beautiful.