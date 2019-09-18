Justin Theroux

You may know him best as Aniston’s ex, but there’s more to this motorcycle-riding bad boy. For one, he’s obsessed with his rescue dog, Kuma. “She’s the best thing that ever happened to me,” he gushed to Men’s Journal in January. The co-owner of NYC bar Ray’s, 48, is also a big softy. “He’s very special and soulful,” actress Amy Brenneman, who starred with Theroux in The Leftovers, told Us in June. “He’s like a totally eccentric, nerdy artist trapped in this gorgeous face and body. And he’s just a funny, warm, true-blue kind of guy.”