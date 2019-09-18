Keanu Reeves

There’s a reason he’s the internet’s boyfriend. The humble actor does things like giving up his seat on crowded subways, running a private charitable foundation for kids with cancer and making sure to keep a respectful distance when taking photos with women. In addition to his extreme generosity, the John Wick star is also very spiritual. He told the Daily Beast in 2013 that he believes in “God, faith, inner faith, the self [and] passion.” Something else he believes in? Not taking himself too seriously. Case in point: his scene-stealing cameo in Always Be My Maybe, as a ridiculous version of himself.