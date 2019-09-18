Liam Hemsworth

Here’s a man with a broken heart in need of mending. After filing for divorce from Cyrus, Liam has been spending much-needed time with loved ones in Australia. “His family has been taking care of him,” a source told Us, noting that he’s been leaning especially hard on older brother Chris. The hunk has also been surfing — “I’d rather do that than anything,” he said to Men’s Journal in 2015 — and takes comfort in painting: “You just let yourself go for a while and focus on the moment at hand. You can stop worrying about everything in your life.”