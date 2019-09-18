Mena Massoud

Looking for the Aladdin to your Princess Jasmine? This Hollywood newcomer fits the bill. In his spare time, Massoud — best known for his role as the titular character in this year’s live-action Disney flick — is passionate about maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Instead of magic-carpet rides, the Canadian actor, 28, opts for horseback riding and hiking to stay fit. He’s also a longtime vegan and has even launched his own lifestyle brand, Evolving Vegan, which features apparel, a travel TV show and more tools for plant-based peeps.