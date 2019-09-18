Michael B. Jordan

Working hard is important for this Hollywood hunk. “The ambition never stops,” he told Us in 2018. “I’m constantly moving and working on things.” Despite his busy schedule — and growing bank accounts from his hit movies — family is No. 1. In fact, as of 2018, the Black Panther actor, 32, still lived at home! “The best part is the home-cooked meals,” he said at the time. “Being able to come home and have my mom cook is pretty cool.” But don’t worry, he can take care of himself — like by doing his own laundry. “It stops there!” he joked.