Hollywood’s Ugliest Divorces

The actress filed for divorce from her Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar in September 2016 after two years of marriage. Pitt faced child abuse accusations over an alleged incident with their then-15-year-old son Maddox onboard a private jet. The allegations were cleared by the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services. A long custody battle for their six children, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox followed. They reached a custody agreement in November 2018.