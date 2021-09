Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin

After a tumultuous relationship, Kramer filed for divorce in April 2021, citing “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery.”

Years prior, the exes briefly split in 2016, with Us breaking the news that Caussin had entered sex treatment after multiple affairs. Eventually, the reconnected and renewed their vows in 2017 before breaking up years later.

They finalized their divorce in July 2021.