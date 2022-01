January 2018

The reality stars were not sure they could have children after Erin suffered from a perforated appendix, but they welcomed their first child, daughter Helen, in January 2018.

“He doesn’t let me do anything!” Erin told Us in October 2017 of how Ben stepped up during her pregnancy. “He’s so generous. He’s always been that way — it’s just gone into overdrive since we found out about the baby.”