September 2007

Ben proposed to Erin at a bookstore after having her read a handmade book that detailed their love story.

“I walked up to the balcony where Ben was standing,” she wrote in a July 2011 blog post. “He took my hand and tried to speak, but he began to cry and so did I. So he leaned down to my ear and whispered this: ‘You know how much I love you? … And you know I will always take care of you. … I talked to Mammaw (my grandmother) … and in the words of James Rasberry, ‘I’ve got something for you.’’ Then he got down on one knee and said: ‘Will you marry me?’ And I couldn’t say yes enough or cry enough. It was the most shocking and beautiful moment of my life.”