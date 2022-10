Homer Hits Back

“Mr. Tupper’s claims regarding [Homer’s] ‘suitability’ to serve as personal representative are not only immaterial, they are inaccurate and unfounded,” read Homer’s reply to his former stepdad in court documents obtained by Us. “Mr. Tupper’s claims regarding [Homer’s] ‘suitability’ to serve as personal representative are not only immaterial, they are inaccurate and unfounded.”