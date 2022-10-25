James Claims Homer Doesn’t Have Atlas’ ‘Best Interest’ at Heart

In late September 2022, after Homer filed to become the executor of his late mom’s estate, James clapped back with a series of claims against Heche’s eldest son — stating his beliefs that Homer would not act “in his brother’s best interest.”

“This is particularly upsetting given that Atlas is 13 years old, was with his mother on the day of her death, and he has reached out to Homer repeatedly,” James’ legal team stated in the documents — obtained by Us — at the time. “In fact, since their mother’s death, Homer has not seen his brother, nor had contact with him.”