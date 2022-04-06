January 2015

The duo had another run-in with the law in Manhattan Beach, California, after Stevens was arrested for driving under the influence. Solo, who was in the car at the time, was not taken into custody, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The goalkeeper, however, was suspended from the U.S. Women’s national soccer team for 30 days two days later for a “poor decision” during training camp, per ESPN. While the exact reason for her suspension wasn’t announced, many thought it was in relation to her part in Stevens’ DUI.