March 2022

Us confirmed that the Washington native was arrested for driving under the influence while her two kids were in the car in North Carolina. Solo was booked for impaired driving (DWI) and resisting arrest, but was subsequently released. Because her twins were in the vehicle at the time of her arrest, Solo was booked for misdemeanor child abuse.

Solo later released a statement to Us via her attorney, claiming that she would never harm her children. “She wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges,” the lawyer said at the time.

Us exclusively confirmed in April 2022 that a passerby noticed Solo “passed out behind [the] wheel for over [one] hour” before her arrest, according to the police report. The engine was reportedly running and Solo was allegedly woken up by the responding officers.