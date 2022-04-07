Her Husband’s Run-Ins With the Law

Solo’s husband has also had his fair share of run-ins with the cops. The former football player was charged for reckless driving in 2003 and for driving under the influence in 2007. In November 2021, the night before Solo and Stevens tied the knot, he was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree assault after he allegedly got into an argument with several guests at a wedding pre-party. Because Solo was also bleeding at the time police arrived, her now-husband was arrested for alleged domestic violence. Stevens was released without being charged.

In 2015, the Idaho native was sentenced to one month in jail after being arrested for a DUI in Manhattan Beach, California. Stevens was also required to spend four years on probation and enter a two-year alcohol program. Solo, who was in the passenger seat at the time, was suspended from the U.S. Women’s soccer team for 30 days shortly after his arrest. Coach Jill Ellis claimed in a statement that she “made a poor decision” that had a “negative impact on U.S. Soccer and her teammates” at the time.