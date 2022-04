The Arrest

The Solo: A Memoir of Hope author was caught allegedly driving under the influence in North Carolina on March 31, after a passerby claimed that they noticed Solo had been “passed out behind [the] wheel for over [one] hour” and called the Winston-Salem Police Department. Us confirmed that she was taken into custody and charged with impaired driving and resisting arrest. Because her children were in the car, Solo was also booked on misdemeanor child abuse.