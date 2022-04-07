The Police Report

According to a police report obtained by Us in April 2022, the Washington native was still unconscious in the car when authorities arrived on the scene, with the engine still purportedly running. After they woke her up, the police allegedly noticed the scent of alcohol on her breath and noted that her eyes were red. Solo refused to participate in field sobriety tests after attempting to contact a third party, per the report, and a search warrant was issued to obtain blood samples within 48 hours of her arrest. (Us has reached out for comment on the additional claims in the police report.)

The University of Washington graduate was released from custody on April 1, with the police report adding the contingency that there needed to be “a sober and responsible adult who will take responsibility for the defendant until 11:00 A.M. on Friday, April 1, 2022, and upon executing a written promise to appear in court.”