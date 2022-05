Treatment Plans

Solo announced on April 29, 2022, that she intends to postpone her National Soccer Hall of Fame induction ceremony to voluntarily enter an in-patient alcohol treatment program “to address my challenges with alcohol,” per a Twitter post.

She continued in her statement: “At this time, my energies and focus are totally directed to my health, healing and taking care of my family. I want to thank the Hall of Fame for their support and for understanding my decision.”