Domestic Violence Arrest

In June 2014, Solo was charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault in the fourth degree against her half-sister and her nephew. She was released one day after her arrest and pleaded not guilty. Solo was allowed to continue playing professionally, sitting out only one game, which raised eyebrows among some fans. A judge dismissed the charges against Solo in January 2015, but prosecutors later filed an appeal. She was officially cleared of all charges in May 2018.