DUI Arrest

In March 2022, Us confirmed that the former goalkeeper was arrested in North Carolina on charges of impaired driving (DWI) and resisting arrest. At the time, authorities alleged that Solo’s two children were in the vehicle at the time of her arrest, and she was booked for a third charge of misdemeanor child abuse. She was subsequently released from police custody and addressed the news in a statement.

“For those who have reached out showing love and support, thank you. Our family is strong and surrounded with love,” she wrote via Instagram. “Our kids are strong, intelligent, happy and vibrant, and we are present everyday giving them the best life possible. We will be able to share the facts in due time. … I feel blessed to have this kind of love in my life.”