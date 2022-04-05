Feuding With Maks

The Keeping Score star was paired with Maksim Chmerkovskiy on season 13 of Dancing With the Stars, which aired in 2011. The duo landed in fourth place overall, and Solo later claimed in her 2012 memoir that the ballroom pro got aggressive during rehearsals. “One day, Maks was trying to put me in a certain position and hit my stomach so hard with his open palm that I had a red handprint there for the rest of the day,” she alleged. “He manhandled me in rehearsals from the start, pushing me, whacking my stomach, bending my arms roughly.”

In October 2015, Chmerkovskiy called his former partner a “s–tty person” during an episode of the “Allegedly” podcast. “You can have a s–tty life growing up, but if you’re a bad person, there’s no excuse for that,” he said.