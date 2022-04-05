Jerramy Stevens Relationship

The athletes met in college, but when Stevens professed his love for Solo in 2011, she blew him off. “I didn’t know what to say,” she recalled during a 2019 Elle interview. “So I said, ‘F–k you,’ and we didn’t talk for a year.”

The pair tied the knot in November 2012, days after Stevens was arrested and investigated for allegedly assaulting Solo. At the time, a judge determined that there wasn’t enough evidence to charge Stevens. “It was the most triumphant day,” Solo gushed of her wedding in the same interview.