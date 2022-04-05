Moving Forward

In May 2019, Solo told AP that she has no regrets about the trajectory of her career — even her lowest moments. “I will tell you that I am really happy where I am in life, that I fulfilled everything that I wanted to fulfill on the field,” she said. “If I would have retired without a World Cup trophy, I think I never would have been able to settle into my new lifestyle. But luckily we won that 2015 World Cup and I was able to win a couple of Golden Gloves, which was a personal goal of mine, and a couple of gold medals. I hold almost every goalkeeping record. I am not sure there is much more that I could have done.”