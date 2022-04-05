Nude Photo Scandal

The former U.S. Soccer Female Athlete of the Year winner was one of many famous women whose private photos were leaked as part of a massive breach in 2014. She broke her silence on the scandal in September of that year, writing via Facebook, “It is extremely sad and unfortunate that the rights of so many women were violated by the unauthorized release of private photographs. This act goes beyond the bounds of human decency and, as such, I stand united with all the women affected and am exploring every option to protect my privacy.”